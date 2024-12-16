Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School

Multiple injuries were reported in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. The incident is still under investigation with roads blocked around the school. Authorities advise the public to avoid the area as more information is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic incident unfolded Monday at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting. Local police are currently investigating the situation.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a nondenominational institution with approximately 390 students ranging from kindergarten to high school, as per its website.

In their statement, the Madison police described the investigation as 'active and ongoing,' urging residents to stay clear of the vicinity. Streets surrounding the school were barricaded by Monday afternoon as authorities continued their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

