Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School

A tragic incident unfolded Monday at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting. Local police are currently investigating the situation.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a nondenominational institution with approximately 390 students ranging from kindergarten to high school, as per its website.

In their statement, the Madison police described the investigation as 'active and ongoing,' urging residents to stay clear of the vicinity. Streets surrounding the school were barricaded by Monday afternoon as authorities continued their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)