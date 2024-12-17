Explosive Assassination: General Kirillov's Mysterious Death

In a shocking development, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was killed by a bomb early Tuesday morning in Moscow, as confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee.

The explosion, which occurred near a residential area, also claimed the life of Kirillov's assistant. The tragic incident unfolds amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The previous day, Kirillov had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court for allegedly deploying banned chemical weapons during the Russian assault on Ukraine. The case has attracted significant international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)