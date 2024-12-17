Left Menu

Explosive Assassination: General Kirillov's Mysterious Death

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the leader of Russia's NBC Defence Forces, was assassinated in Moscow by an explosive. Kirillov and his assistant died in the incident. He had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court just a day earlier for utilizing prohibited chemical weapons during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a shocking development, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was killed by a bomb early Tuesday morning in Moscow, as confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee.

The explosion, which occurred near a residential area, also claimed the life of Kirillov's assistant. The tragic incident unfolds amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The previous day, Kirillov had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court for allegedly deploying banned chemical weapons during the Russian assault on Ukraine. The case has attracted significant international attention.

