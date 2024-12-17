Left Menu

Mysterious Murders in Veppadai: Unmasking the Hidden Perpetrators

Two young men from Odisha were found brutally killed in Veppadai, with their smashed bodies discovered by passersby. Police have identified the victims as Munna and Dhubalish. Investigation is ongoing, with evidence being collected and the bodies sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST
Mysterious Murders in Veppadai: Unmasking the Hidden Perpetrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, two youth from Odisha were found brutally murdered in Veppadai district, as reported by the local police on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Munna and Dhubalish.

Their bodies, discovered with smashed heads on the roadside, alerted passersby who called in the authorities. This mystery has left the community on edge.

Authorities have deployed a fingerprint expert and a sniffer dog to gather crucial evidence, while the two bodies have been sent for postmortem at the Namakkal Government hospital. The investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024