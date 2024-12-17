Mysterious Murders in Veppadai: Unmasking the Hidden Perpetrators
Two young men from Odisha were found brutally killed in Veppadai, with their smashed bodies discovered by passersby. Police have identified the victims as Munna and Dhubalish. Investigation is ongoing, with evidence being collected and the bodies sent for postmortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, two youth from Odisha were found brutally murdered in Veppadai district, as reported by the local police on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Munna and Dhubalish.
Their bodies, discovered with smashed heads on the roadside, alerted passersby who called in the authorities. This mystery has left the community on edge.
Authorities have deployed a fingerprint expert and a sniffer dog to gather crucial evidence, while the two bodies have been sent for postmortem at the Namakkal Government hospital. The investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: UP Police Imposes Restrictions on Congress Visit to Sambhal
Interstate Ganja Smuggling Ring Disrupted by Visakhapatnam Railway Police
Congress Demands Investigation into Adani Allegations Amid Political Turmoil
Dramatic Car Chase in Ahmedabad: SUV vs. Police
Tensions Rise as Police Block Congress Visit to Violence-Hit Sambhal