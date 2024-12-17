Mysterious Murders in Veppadai: Unmasking the Hidden Perpetrators

In a shocking incident, two youth from Odisha were found brutally murdered in Veppadai district, as reported by the local police on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Munna and Dhubalish.

Their bodies, discovered with smashed heads on the roadside, alerted passersby who called in the authorities. This mystery has left the community on edge.

Authorities have deployed a fingerprint expert and a sniffer dog to gather crucial evidence, while the two bodies have been sent for postmortem at the Namakkal Government hospital. The investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)