Urgent Need for Women's Toilets in UP Police Stations

BJP members in Uttar Pradesh highlighted the severe lack of proper toilet facilities for women police personnel in the Legislative Council. They emphasized that many police stations lack adequate facilities, causing significant inconvenience and safety concerns. Action was urged to align with the state's 'Mission Shakti' campaign for women empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, members of the ruling BJP brought attention to the lack of adequate toilet facilities for women police personnel in Uttar Pradesh. The issue was raised in the Legislative Council by Vijay Bahadur Pathak and Dinesh Kumar Goyal, sparking a directive from Chairperson Kunwar Manvendra Singh to the government to take prompt action.

Despite the state government's 'Mission Shakti' campaign, which aims at enhancing women's safety and empowerment, conditions at police stations remain dismal. Most facilities are either nonexistent or in poor repair, leaving women police personnel and complainants without basic amenities.

In Lucknow alone, 24 police stations reportedly lack separate toilets for women. BJP members stressed the urgency for the government to address this issue to ensure the dignity and safety of women personnel and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

