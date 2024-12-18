In a recent conflict in Russia's Kursk region, North Korea has suffered significant casualties while engaging with Ukrainian forces. A U.S. military official reported the losses earlier this week.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that the casualties span a wide range of military ranks. These include not only lower-level troops but also personnel positioned close to the highest command echelons.

This revelation highlights the escalating tensions and the complex dynamics at play between international forces in the region.

