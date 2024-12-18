North Korean Casualties in Ukraine Conflict
North Korea has experienced hundreds of casualties in clashes with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region. According to a U.S. military official, these losses include a range of ranks, from lower-level troops to those nearly at the top.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent conflict in Russia's Kursk region, North Korea has suffered significant casualties while engaging with Ukrainian forces. A U.S. military official reported the losses earlier this week.
The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that the casualties span a wide range of military ranks. These include not only lower-level troops but also personnel positioned close to the highest command echelons.
This revelation highlights the escalating tensions and the complex dynamics at play between international forces in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ternopil in Darkness After Russian Drone Attack
China's Strategic Playbook: Learning from Russia to Counter Potential Sanctions in Taiwan Conflict
Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes
Slight Uptick in Russian Gas Exports to Europe amidst Contractual Conflicts
Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure