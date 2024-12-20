Left Menu

NATO's Strategic Focus: Containing Russia and Tackling China

The head of Estonian foreign intelligence emphasized NATO's priority to contain Russia over the next two decades, as Estonia increases defense spending. He also warned of potential risks from Chinese technology. While Russia denies aggressive intentions, NATO remains vigilant with credible military strategies and infrastructure protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:06 IST
NATO's Strategic Focus: Containing Russia and Tackling China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO faces a strategic imperative to contain Russia for the upcoming two decades, according to Estonia's head of foreign intelligence. This comes as Estonia, bordering Russia and an alliance member, elevates its defense budget to 3.4% of GDP and plans an ammunition stockpile build-up.

Director General Kaupo Rosin highlighted the necessity for NATO and national military strategies to be credible and properly resourced, to effectively deter Russia. Despite Moscow's denials of intending to attack NATO states, their defense ministry cautions readiness for potential conflicts in Europe in the coming decade.

Amid these tensions, Rosin flagged the potential threat from Chinese technology influencing key sectors. With the prospect of Chinese blackmail through technology control, Estonia is urged to secure its infrastructure against such vulnerabilities. NATO chief Mark Rutte supports strengthening intelligence sharing against hostile acts, reinforcing protection of critical networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024