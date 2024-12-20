NATO's Strategic Focus: Containing Russia and Tackling China

NATO faces a strategic imperative to contain Russia for the upcoming two decades, according to Estonia's head of foreign intelligence. This comes as Estonia, bordering Russia and an alliance member, elevates its defense budget to 3.4% of GDP and plans an ammunition stockpile build-up.

Director General Kaupo Rosin highlighted the necessity for NATO and national military strategies to be credible and properly resourced, to effectively deter Russia. Despite Moscow's denials of intending to attack NATO states, their defense ministry cautions readiness for potential conflicts in Europe in the coming decade.

Amid these tensions, Rosin flagged the potential threat from Chinese technology influencing key sectors. With the prospect of Chinese blackmail through technology control, Estonia is urged to secure its infrastructure against such vulnerabilities. NATO chief Mark Rutte supports strengthening intelligence sharing against hostile acts, reinforcing protection of critical networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)