Admission Racket Unveiled: Clerks Caught in Forgery Scandal

In a recent development, Mumbai police have arrested a junior clerk involved in an admission racket at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This arrest brings the total number of apprehended suspects to four, all of whom are clerks at the institution.

The latest arrest, Ramesh Karanke, was associated with the admission guidance center at Ghatkopar East. He is accused of verifying forged student marksheets provided by co-accused, Arjun Rathod.

Karanke has been remanded into police custody for five days, as investigations into the scam continue, according to local police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)