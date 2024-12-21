Erdogan's Vision: Post-Assad Kurd Dynamics
Turkey anticipates foreign nations to cease supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria following Assad's fall. Erdogan compares U.S.-backed YPG to ISIS and stresses no future for such groups in Syria. Discussions emphasize disarming Kurds and integrating them into Syria's security framework, amid Turkey's ongoing offensives.
Turkey expects a shift in international support for Kurdish fighters in Syria following the recent toppling of Bashar al-Assad. President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the need to isolate Kurdish groups long supported by U.S. forces, marking a potential pivot in regional dynamics.
Germany's foreign minister called for the disarmament and integration of Kurdish forces into Syria's national structure. Meanwhile, U.S. officials are involved in facilitating a 'managed transition' for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria. Erdogan's comments reflect Turkey's stance against the YPG, perceived as a PKK extension, equating it to extremist groups like ISIS.
Ankara continues its military offensives against the YPG-led forces, seeking a new societal balance in Syria. Despite calls for a truce, Turkey remains firm on its national security concerns, potentially reshaping alliances and power structures in the post-Assad era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan says he hopes Syrian rebels will continue advances
Turkey, Iran and Russia to meet in Doha on Saturday to discuss Syria, Turkish source says
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan hopes Syrian rebels will advance, but raises alarm about some fighters
Iran, Russia, and Turkey Unite for Syrian Ceasefire
Tri-Nation Call for Peace: Russia, Turkey, and Iran Unite on Syria