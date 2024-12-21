Erdogan's Vision: Post-Assad Kurd Dynamics

Turkey expects a shift in international support for Kurdish fighters in Syria following the recent toppling of Bashar al-Assad. President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the need to isolate Kurdish groups long supported by U.S. forces, marking a potential pivot in regional dynamics.

Germany's foreign minister called for the disarmament and integration of Kurdish forces into Syria's national structure. Meanwhile, U.S. officials are involved in facilitating a 'managed transition' for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria. Erdogan's comments reflect Turkey's stance against the YPG, perceived as a PKK extension, equating it to extremist groups like ISIS.

Ankara continues its military offensives against the YPG-led forces, seeking a new societal balance in Syria. Despite calls for a truce, Turkey remains firm on its national security concerns, potentially reshaping alliances and power structures in the post-Assad era.

