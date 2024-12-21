Left Menu

Erdogan's Vision: Post-Assad Kurd Dynamics

Turkey anticipates foreign nations to cease supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria following Assad's fall. Erdogan compares U.S.-backed YPG to ISIS and stresses no future for such groups in Syria. Discussions emphasize disarming Kurds and integrating them into Syria's security framework, amid Turkey's ongoing offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:31 IST
Erdogan's Vision: Post-Assad Kurd Dynamics

Turkey expects a shift in international support for Kurdish fighters in Syria following the recent toppling of Bashar al-Assad. President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the need to isolate Kurdish groups long supported by U.S. forces, marking a potential pivot in regional dynamics.

Germany's foreign minister called for the disarmament and integration of Kurdish forces into Syria's national structure. Meanwhile, U.S. officials are involved in facilitating a 'managed transition' for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria. Erdogan's comments reflect Turkey's stance against the YPG, perceived as a PKK extension, equating it to extremist groups like ISIS.

Ankara continues its military offensives against the YPG-led forces, seeking a new societal balance in Syria. Despite calls for a truce, Turkey remains firm on its national security concerns, potentially reshaping alliances and power structures in the post-Assad era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024