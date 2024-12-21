Assam's Advocate General Faces 'Office of Profit' Allegations

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, has made serious accusations against the state's Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Debabrata Saikia alleged that Devajit Saikia violated constitutional duties by simultaneously holding significant positions within the BCCI and ICC.

According to Debabrata Saikia, the Advocate General's roles in the Board of Cricket Control of India and the International Cricket Council, which he claims offer financial benefits, constitute an 'office of profit'. This, he argues, breaches rules under the Indian Constitution and the Advocates Act, 1961.

Despite the accusations, AG Devajit Saikia maintains that the BCCI and ICC roles are honorary and not profit-driven. He further expressed disbelief at the lack of legal understanding displayed by the opposition leader, hinting that certain Congress leaders also hold positions in BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)