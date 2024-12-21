Left Menu

Assam's Advocate General Faces 'Office of Profit' Allegations

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, has accused the state's Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia, of breaching constitutional duties by holding roles in BCCI and ICC. Saikia argues these positions represent an 'office of profit', conflicting with his constitutional obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:24 IST
Assam's Advocate General Faces 'Office of Profit' Allegations
Debabrata Saikia
  • Country:
  • India

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, has made serious accusations against the state's Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Debabrata Saikia alleged that Devajit Saikia violated constitutional duties by simultaneously holding significant positions within the BCCI and ICC.

According to Debabrata Saikia, the Advocate General's roles in the Board of Cricket Control of India and the International Cricket Council, which he claims offer financial benefits, constitute an 'office of profit'. This, he argues, breaches rules under the Indian Constitution and the Advocates Act, 1961.

Despite the accusations, AG Devajit Saikia maintains that the BCCI and ICC roles are honorary and not profit-driven. He further expressed disbelief at the lack of legal understanding displayed by the opposition leader, hinting that certain Congress leaders also hold positions in BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024