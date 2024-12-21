Sanjauli Mosque: Demolition Update and Legal Developments
The Municipal Commissioner has granted the Sanjauli mosque committee three months to demolish unauthorized floors of a contested five-storey mosque. As of now, 50% of the demolition has been completed. A status report is due on March 15, followed by a court hearing for the remaining two floors.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Commissioner has given the Sanjauli mosque committee a three-month extension to demolish the unauthorized stories of a contentious five-storey mosque in Shimla. Initial demolition orders were issued on October 5, demanding the removal of three stories within eight weeks.
The court required the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to submit a status report by March 15, after which hearings concerning the two remaining floors will take place. The committee's attorney, B R Thakur, reported that half of the demolition work is complete.
The committee has sought further time to finish the demolition and gather the mosque's revenue records. This comes after a protest on September 11 injured ten people. The Muslim Welfare Committee later proposed sealing the unauthorized sections and offered assistance with the demolition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjauli
- mosque
- demolition
- unauthorized
- floors
- Shimla
- Himachal Pradesh
- Waqf Board
- legal
- status report
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu practices in nets ahead of Sadbhawana Cricket Tournament
Himachal Pradesh: Over 2000 people from tribal community attend long life prayers for Dalai Lama
Groundbreaking Treatment Transforms Life for Shimla Patient
Cricket Match in Shimla: A Swing Against Drug Addiction
Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Six New Schemes for Two-Year Government Milestone