Sanjauli Mosque: Demolition Update and Legal Developments

The Municipal Commissioner has given the Sanjauli mosque committee a three-month extension to demolish the unauthorized stories of a contentious five-storey mosque in Shimla. Initial demolition orders were issued on October 5, demanding the removal of three stories within eight weeks.

The court required the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to submit a status report by March 15, after which hearings concerning the two remaining floors will take place. The committee's attorney, B R Thakur, reported that half of the demolition work is complete.

The committee has sought further time to finish the demolition and gather the mosque's revenue records. This comes after a protest on September 11 injured ten people. The Muslim Welfare Committee later proposed sealing the unauthorized sections and offered assistance with the demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)