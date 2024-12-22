Left Menu

Family's Distress: Shockwaves of a Transnational Tragedy

The family of Pankaj Lamba, sought for his wife's murder in the UK, expresses disbelief and sorrow from India. The couple's life appeared content until Harshita Brella's death. An arranged marriage led them to the UK, but allegations of domestic violence preceded the tragedy, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the events.

The relatives of Pankaj Lamba, who is on the run and wanted in the UK for the murder of his wife Harshita Brella, are struggling with disbelief and sorrow. The couple, whose marriage was arranged earlier this year, appeared content, Lamba's family in India told 'The Sunday Times.'

Despite the outward appearance of happiness, Brella's family faced concerning domestic violence claims, with authorities validating these fears through a restraining order. Brella's death in Corby, Northamptonshire, has fueled an emotional and tumultuous situation for both families involved.

The investigation has taken a transnational turn, with UK police working with international partners to bring justice to Brella's family. Lamba, who vanished shortly after the murder, reportedly fled to India, adding layers of complexity to the tragic narrative.

