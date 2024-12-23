Ukraine Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

In a daring display of defense, Ukraine's air force reported Monday that it had intercepted 47 out of 72 drones launched by Russia. The operation underscored the tactical prowess of Ukraine's military amid ongoing tensions.

In an official statement released on Telegram, Ukrainian defense officials disclosed that a further 25 drones, deployed by Russia across various territories, were unable to reach their intended targets. These units were described as 'locationally lost', indicating a significant disruption of their navigational systems.

This large-scale drone engagement highlights the ongoing and escalating conflict between the two nations, with air defense systems playing a critical role in national security. Experts believe these developments could mark a turning point in modern aerial warfare strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)