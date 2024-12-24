Himachal Pradesh to Revamp Compassionate Employment Policy

In efforts to address employment needs on compassionate grounds, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to draft a thorough policy. This initiative primarily targets settling ongoing cases while offering opportunities to individuals who have lost family members during government service.

During a high-level meeting, Sukhu emphasized compiling comprehensive data involving applicants' departmental affiliations, age, and educational background. This information is crucial for the upcoming meeting scheduled on January 10, where decisive actions will be undertaken to facilitate these appointments.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state government's "liberal and sympathetic" stance in dealing with such cases. Prioritizing widows and orphans, a Cabinet sub-committee, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and other officials, will further scrutinize the matters to maximize beneficiary numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)