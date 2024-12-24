Himachal Pradesh to Revamp Compassionate Employment Policy
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to create a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds. The aim is to settle pending cases and provide job opportunities to qualified dependents. The government is focusing on supporting widows and orphans through these efforts.
During a high-level meeting, Sukhu emphasized compiling comprehensive data involving applicants' departmental affiliations, age, and educational background. This information is crucial for the upcoming meeting scheduled on January 10, where decisive actions will be undertaken to facilitate these appointments.
The Chief Minister highlighted the state government's "liberal and sympathetic" stance in dealing with such cases. Prioritizing widows and orphans, a Cabinet sub-committee, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and other officials, will further scrutinize the matters to maximize beneficiary numbers.
