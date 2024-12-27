Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

Ukrainian air defence successfully intercepted 13 out of 24 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack. Meanwhile, the remaining 11 drones were reported as "lost," with no resulting damage. Analysts highlight Ukraine's growing use of electronic warfare to counter Russian drone strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an overnight confrontation, Ukrainian air defence forces demonstrated their resilience by intercepting 13 out of 24 Russian drones, the air force reported on Friday.

No damage resulted from the attack, as the remaining 11 drones were described as "lost" by the Ukrainian air force, suggesting enhanced defence tactics.

Experts attribute part of Ukraine's defence success to its increasing deployment of electronic warfare techniques, which have effectively redirected or manipulated incoming Russian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

