Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

In an overnight confrontation, Ukrainian air defence forces demonstrated their resilience by intercepting 13 out of 24 Russian drones, the air force reported on Friday.

No damage resulted from the attack, as the remaining 11 drones were described as "lost" by the Ukrainian air force, suggesting enhanced defence tactics.

Experts attribute part of Ukraine's defence success to its increasing deployment of electronic warfare techniques, which have effectively redirected or manipulated incoming Russian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)