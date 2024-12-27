Tragedy Strikes: Ayyappa Devotees Claim Lives in Gas Explosion
Two more Ayyappa devotees died following a gas cylinder explosion in Hubballi, increasing the death toll to four. The incident occurred when a cylinder caught fire in a room where nine devotees were staying. The Karnataka Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families.
In a tragic turn of events, two more devotees of Lord Ayyappa succumbed to severe burns following an LPG cylinder explosion in Hubballi's Habbali district, raising the death toll to four. The explosion unfolded when the cylinder caught fire in a room occupied by nine devotees earlier this week.
The victims endured grievous injuries at Achchhavana Colony, Sainagar, where the disaster took place. On Thursday, two victims previously injured also succumbed to their wounds, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce ₹5 lakh in compensation for each affected family.
On Friday, a police official reported that another two victims had died—one in the morning and another in the evening. Among the five remaining hospitalized devotees, four are reported to be in critical condition, as the community mourns the loss.
