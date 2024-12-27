US Teacher Marc Fogel Deemed Wrongfully Detained by Russia
Marc Fogel, a U.S. schoolteacher, has been classified as wrongfully detained in Russia by the State Department. Fogel, arrested in 2021 for possessing medical marijuana, was left out of a previous prisoner swap. His case now comes under the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs office.
The U.S. State Department has designated Marc Fogel, an American history teacher detained in Russia, as wrongfully held. Fogel, arrested in August 2021 for carrying medically prescribed marijuana, is serving a 14-year sentence. The designation comes after his exclusion from a large prisoner exchange involving other Americans.
Fogel's family and legal representatives intensify their efforts for his freedom, urging the Biden administration to orchestrate his release. The decision to label him wrongfully detained could expedite negotiations. This classification implies other motivations behind Fogel's detention, such as influencing U.S. policy.
The State Department's decision has shifted Fogel's case to the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. The office specializes in strategies to free Americans unjustly held abroad. As diplomatic efforts continue, the U.S. pledges to work relentlessly for Fogel's humanitarian release.
