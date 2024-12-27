Left Menu

First-Line Defense: U.S. Anti-Missile System's Debut in Israel

The U.S. THAAD anti-missile system was deployed in Israel to intercept a projectile from Yemen for the first time. This move comes as part of military cooperation between the U.S. and Israel, amidst increasing tensions with the Houthi movement, which has been launching attacks in support of Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:35 IST
In a significant development, the U.S. military's THAAD anti-missile system was reportedly used in Israel to intercept a missile from Yemen, marking its first operational use since President Joe Biden stationed it there in October, Reuters was informed by a source familiar with the situation.

As Israel conducted strikes on Iran-aligned Houthi targets in Yemen, the Pentagon remained silent on confirmation requests. Houthi media sources claimed that Thursday's Israeli airstrikes resulted in six casualties, following missile attacks by the Houthis in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.

This deployment includes 100 U.S. soldiers and further solidifies Israel's advanced air defense, already bolstered by Lockheed Martin's technology. An assessment is underway to evaluate the success of the THAAD system's first mission.

