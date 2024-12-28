North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia's Kursk region are enduring substantial casualties and reportedly lack protection from their Russian allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday. According to Zelenskiy, minimal safeguarding is given to these troops, leading to desperate acts to evade capture.

He highlighted that the losses suffered by North Korean soldiers are severe, suggesting a disinterest from both Russian forces and their superiors in ensuring their survival. Reports indicate around 12,000 North Korean troops are stationed in this Russian border region, where skirmishes with Ukrainian forces are ongoing.

Zelenskiy disclosed that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been either killed or injured, with only a few captured alive but too severely wounded to save. He urged neighboring countries like China to leverage their influence on North Korea to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

