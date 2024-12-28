Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi's Mahila Samman Yojna Inquiry

An inquiry has been ordered by Delhi's Lt Governor V K Saxena into alleged privacy breaches related to the Mahila Samman Yojna. The AAP accuses the BJP of attempting to sabotage the scheme, fearing electoral defeat. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit raised the issue, prompting concerns of election influence.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:03 IST
V K Saxena Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, has initiated an inquiry into allegations that private individuals were unlawfully collecting personal data from women under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojna, a scheme promising financial aid to women.

This development follows a complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who met Saxena to express concerns over the collection of personal details. Dikshit alleged that AAP workers were engaging in unauthorized canvassing, a claim that has intensified political friction ahead of the February Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has countered these allegations, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the inquiry through the influence of Amit Shah. AAP asserts this move by the BJP aims to curtail the scheme's popularity, which reportedly has the backing of 22 lakh women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

