MLA's Son in Ganja Row: Truth or Media Sensationalism?

Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha has firmly denied reports that her son was arrested over possession of ganja, following the excise department's detention of nine individuals for narcotics possession.

In a Facebook Live, Prathibha alleged that her son was simply questioned during a gathering with friends, accusing the media of unfair targeting.

The Excise Department clarified that nine people were arrested, including Prathibha's son, under charges of possessing a small quantity of ganja. They were released on bail as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)