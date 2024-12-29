Left Menu

MLA's Son in Ganja Row: Truth or Media Sensationalism?

Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha denied allegations that her son was arrested with ganja, despite excise department reports. Her son and she claimed it was a media misrepresentation, asserting that he was merely questioned. Excise officers confirmed the arrest of nine, including her son, who were later released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:53 IST
MLA's Son in Ganja Row: Truth or Media Sensationalism?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha has firmly denied reports that her son was arrested over possession of ganja, following the excise department's detention of nine individuals for narcotics possession.

In a Facebook Live, Prathibha alleged that her son was simply questioned during a gathering with friends, accusing the media of unfair targeting.

The Excise Department clarified that nine people were arrested, including Prathibha's son, under charges of possessing a small quantity of ganja. They were released on bail as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024