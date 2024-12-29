MLA's Son in Ganja Row: Truth or Media Sensationalism?
Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha denied allegations that her son was arrested with ganja, despite excise department reports. Her son and she claimed it was a media misrepresentation, asserting that he was merely questioned. Excise officers confirmed the arrest of nine, including her son, who were later released on bail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:53 IST
Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha has firmly denied reports that her son was arrested over possession of ganja, following the excise department's detention of nine individuals for narcotics possession.
In a Facebook Live, Prathibha alleged that her son was simply questioned during a gathering with friends, accusing the media of unfair targeting.
The Excise Department clarified that nine people were arrested, including Prathibha's son, under charges of possessing a small quantity of ganja. They were released on bail as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
