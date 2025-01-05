Passport Racket Scandal: Retired Kolkata Cop Arrested

A former Kolkata Police sub-inspector has been apprehended in connection with a dubious passport approval scam. Abdul Hui, who recently retired, is accused of processing applications with counterfeit documents during his tenure at the Security Control Organisation.

Hui's arrest raises the total count to nine arrests in the ongoing investigation into a passport racket, prompting intense political debate. While BJP criticizes the state administration for negligence, TMC commends the police for their efforts in busting the scheme.

The case has unveiled a significant operation involving falsified documents like Aadhaar cards and fake voter IDs, primarily aimed at alleged infiltration purposes. Amidst the political accusations, TMC questions the central forces' effectiveness in border control.

(With inputs from agencies.)