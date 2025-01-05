Left Menu

Passport Racket Scandal: Retired Kolkata Cop Arrested

A retired sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, Abdul Hui, was arrested for allegedly approving passports without proper verification. His arrest adds to the rising number of detentions in a fake passport racket, sparking political controversy as BJP and TMC trade accusations regarding the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:19 IST
Passport Racket Scandal: Retired Kolkata Cop Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A former Kolkata Police sub-inspector has been apprehended in connection with a dubious passport approval scam. Abdul Hui, who recently retired, is accused of processing applications with counterfeit documents during his tenure at the Security Control Organisation.

Hui's arrest raises the total count to nine arrests in the ongoing investigation into a passport racket, prompting intense political debate. While BJP criticizes the state administration for negligence, TMC commends the police for their efforts in busting the scheme.

The case has unveiled a significant operation involving falsified documents like Aadhaar cards and fake voter IDs, primarily aimed at alleged infiltration purposes. Amidst the political accusations, TMC questions the central forces' effectiveness in border control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025