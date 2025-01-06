Left Menu

Escalating Community Clash: Disappearance Sparks Family Feud

A dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district erupted between two families after a woman's disappearance. Jai Kumar accused Roz Muhammad of kidnapping his daughter, leading to a clash. Cross FIRs were filed with allegations from both sides, prompting police intervention and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district has intensified into a full-blown confrontation between two families from different communities following the disappearance of a woman. The incident, which has escalated tensions in the area, has drawn intervention from local police authorities.

The turmoil began when Jai Kumar, a resident of Laukariya village, filed a police complaint alleging his daughter was abducted by Roz Muhammad from the same village. Kumar's daughter was reportedly married in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area. The accusation led to violent exchanges between the families.

A series of cross-complaints has since emerged, with Roz Muhammad's mother, Airunnisa, accusing Jai Kumar's family of assaulting women in their household. Police have clarified discrepancies between the allegations and the registered FIRs, with officials urging calm as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

