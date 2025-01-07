The Ukrainian military has announced new offensive operations in Russia's western Kursk region, two days following Russian claims of renewed Ukrainian military actions. This move comes as Kyiv seeks to leverage its position for future peace negotiations.

Kyiv's forces have reportedly targeted a Russian command post near Belaya in the Kursk region, coordinating efforts with ground forces to commence new offensives. However, specific details regarding these operations have been limited, and the Ukrainian military's communications have been revised to use broader terminology like 'combat operations'.

Russia's defense ministry has responded by highlighting its strikes on Ukrainian forces, describing past counter-attacks as ineffective on Ukraine's part. The fighting's intensification, especially in critical regions like Kursk, underscores the ongoing strategic struggle as both sides prepare for potential political shifts, including upcoming U.S. political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)