Italian Journalist Freed in Iran: Diplomatic Triumph for Italy

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, detained in Iran since December, has been released and is returning home. This follows efforts via diplomatic and intelligence channels. Sala was initially arrested for allegedly violating Iranian laws, amidst speculation she was used as leverage for an Iranian engineer's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:28 IST
In a significant diplomatic achievement for Italy, Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who had been detained in Iran since December 19, has been released and is heading back to Italy. Officials confirmed her release on Wednesday, following extensive diplomatic and intelligence efforts.

Premier Giorgia Meloni's office stated that a plane carrying Sala took off from Tehran. The premier personally informed Sala's parents of her release. However, there has been no immediate comment from the Iranian government about her release.

Sala, a reporter for Il Foglio daily, was accused of violating Iranian laws shortly after her arrival in Tehran on a journalist visa. Speculation suggested her detention was linked to the arrest of Iranian engineer Mohammad Abedini in Italy, who is wanted by the US for allegedly supplying drone technology used in an attack on US troops.

