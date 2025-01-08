High Court Demands Progress in Sandeshkhali Gang Rape Case

The Calcutta High Court has intervened in the investigation of a gang rape case in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, with a directive for the West Bengal Police to submit a progress report by January 13.

The case, which reportedly transpired in May of the previous year, has raised concerns after allegations that the suspects remain at large and are intimidating the victim. The petitioner criticizes the police for failing to arrest those involved.

Justice Jay Sengupta emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation, instructing local authorities to enhance security around the victim's home. An armed constable, among two assigned, is to maintain her protection until the next hearing.

