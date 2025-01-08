Civilian Cost of Conflict: Drone Warfare in Ukraine and Beyond

The human cost of the Ukraine war continues to escalate, with U.N. officials reporting over 12,300 civilian deaths since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago. The use of drones and long-range missiles has significantly contributed to the rising toll, particularly in Ukraine's eastern territories where Russia has gained ground.

In a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Deputy Human Rights Chief Nada Al-Nashif detailed the dire impact on civilians, emphasizing the death of 650 children. She condemned the increased use of drones by Russian forces as a severe humanitarian threat, suggesting these actions may qualify as war crimes.

Controversy persists as Russia's delegate dismissed the U.N. report as biased, while Ukraine accused Russia of deliberate brutality. With limited access to Russian casualties and territories, the full extent of the conflict's toll remains uncertain, illustrating the war's complex and tragic landscape.

