Left Menu

Civilian Cost of Conflict: Drone Warfare in Ukraine and Beyond

More than 12,300 civilians have died in the Ukraine war, exacerbated by Russia's use of drones and missiles. U.N. officials report a 30% rise in civilian casualties, highlighting potential war crimes. Both sides accuse each other of atrocities, with Ukraine condemning Russia's actions as calculated and cruel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:26 IST
Civilian Cost of Conflict: Drone Warfare in Ukraine and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The human cost of the Ukraine war continues to escalate, with U.N. officials reporting over 12,300 civilian deaths since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago. The use of drones and long-range missiles has significantly contributed to the rising toll, particularly in Ukraine's eastern territories where Russia has gained ground.

In a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Deputy Human Rights Chief Nada Al-Nashif detailed the dire impact on civilians, emphasizing the death of 650 children. She condemned the increased use of drones by Russian forces as a severe humanitarian threat, suggesting these actions may qualify as war crimes.

Controversy persists as Russia's delegate dismissed the U.N. report as biased, while Ukraine accused Russia of deliberate brutality. With limited access to Russian casualties and territories, the full extent of the conflict's toll remains uncertain, illustrating the war's complex and tragic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025