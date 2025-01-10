Left Menu

South Korea Faces Security Scandal Over Presidential Clash

South Korea's acting leader accepted the resignation of Park Jong-joon, the chief of the presidential security service, amid police investigations regarding his role in obstructing attempts to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol. An independent investigation is being urged to resolve the clashes between law enforcement and the security service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:45 IST
South Korea Faces Security Scandal Over Presidential Clash
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape was jolted on Friday with the resignation of Park Jong-joon, head of the presidential security service. The resignation comes as Park faces police interrogation over allegations that his forces obstructed law enforcement's efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, acting in a leadership capacity, voiced regret over the recent clashes between the presidential security and law enforcement officials. In a bid to move forward, Choi called for a bipartisan agreement to initiate an independent probe into the incident.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, alongside the police, plans to make a renewed effort to apprehend President Yoon. Investigators are examining whether Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on December 3 constitutes an attempted rebellion, after an earlier detention effort was thwarted by the presidential security team at Yoon's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025