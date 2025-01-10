South Korea Faces Security Scandal Over Presidential Clash

South Korea's political landscape was jolted on Friday with the resignation of Park Jong-joon, head of the presidential security service. The resignation comes as Park faces police interrogation over allegations that his forces obstructed law enforcement's efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, acting in a leadership capacity, voiced regret over the recent clashes between the presidential security and law enforcement officials. In a bid to move forward, Choi called for a bipartisan agreement to initiate an independent probe into the incident.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, alongside the police, plans to make a renewed effort to apprehend President Yoon. Investigators are examining whether Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on December 3 constitutes an attempted rebellion, after an earlier detention effort was thwarted by the presidential security team at Yoon's residence.

