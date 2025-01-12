Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Fulfill Weapon Promises

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged international allies to adhere to their promises of supplying weapons to counter Russia's persistent air strikes.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have launched hundreds of attacks, including nearly 700 aerial bombs and attack drones, targeting Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses successfully downed 60 out of 94 drones launched overnight.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of fully implementing NATO agreements and other commitments, such as those discussed in Ramstein, to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities amid ongoing discussions with the United States about production licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)