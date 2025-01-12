Saudi Arabia Pushes for Lifting Sanctions to Rebuild Syria

Saudi Arabia is calling on European diplomats to lift sanctions against Syria, arguing it will facilitate the nation's reconstruction and economic rehabilitation following President Bashar Assad's ousting. The appeal was made during a meeting in Riyadh, where both European and Middle Eastern envoys convened to discuss the country's future.

Despite the overthrow of Assad, European and U.S. officials remain cautious about Syria's Islamist-affiliated new government. The continuation of sanctions depends largely on how inclusive and democratic the new administration proves to be during this transitional period.

With Syria emerging from a devastating 14-year civil war, the international community faces the challenge of balancing political concerns with humanitarian needs. Germany and Turkey have voiced support for a more strategic approach to sanctions, emphasizing rapid relief for the civilian population while maintaining pressure on those responsible for past crimes.

