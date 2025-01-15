Deception in Bhubaneswar: Couples Nabbed for Job Fraud
In Odisha's Ganjam district, two couples were arrested for allegedly defrauding 11 job seekers of over Rs 11.70 lakh by promising jobs in Bhubaneswar. The masterminds, Ganesh Nayak and his accomplice Bipin Patra, along with their wives, conducted the scam. They were captured while planning to escape.
In a significant crackdown on fraud, Odisha police have arrested two couples accused of cheating at least 11 job seekers out of over Rs 11.70 lakh in Ganjam district. The accused allegedly duped victims under the guise of securing them employment in Bhubaneswar, sources confirmed on Wednesday.
Ganesh Nayak, the alleged mastermind, along with his wife Tapaswini Singh, and associates Bipin Patra and Bijuli Patra, carried out the fraudulent activities while living in rented accommodations in Hinjili. Police are now scrutinizing Ganesh's criminal history for potential links to other offenses in Bhubaneswar.
In a previous incident, Ganesh reportedly accepted Rs 2 lakh from Bulu Jena for a land sale which never materialized. The suspects moved to Hinjili eight months ago, where they continued their deceptive practices. After job seekers demanded refunds, the couples were caught trying to flee and subsequently surrendered to police on Monday.
