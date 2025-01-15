Left Menu

Naxalite Leaders Surrender, Signal Shift in Maoist Stronghold

In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, four Naxalites, involved in over 40 violent incidents and with a combined bounty of Rs 32 lakh, surrendered. They cited dissatisfaction with Maoist ideology and exploitation of tribals. The surrender marks a significant impact on Maoist operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:39 IST
In a significant development, four Naxalites, responsible for over 40 cases of violence and carrying bounties totaling Rs 32 lakh, have surrendered to police in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. Police officials stated the cadres, motivated by disillusionment with Maoist ideology and tribal exploitation, turned themselves in under the 'Niya Nar Niya Police' initiative.

Among those who surrendered were Gandhi Tati, also known as Kamlesh, and Mainu alias Hemlal Korram, both divisional committee members of the Maoists. Kamlesh, linked to the infamous 2010 Tadmetla massacre, and Hemlal, involved in the 2021 Bukinntor IED blast, have previously orchestrated numerous violent incidents.

Two other cadres, Ranjit Lekami and his wife Kosi, also defected. Their surrender is a blow to the Maoist presence in the Nelnar and Aamdai areas. The quartet will receive Rs 25,000 aid each and further rehabilitation as per government policy, reflecting optimism in the region's ongoing efforts against Maoist influence.

