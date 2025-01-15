Left Menu

Investigation Intensifies in Bengaluru Cow Mutilation Case

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a thorough police investigation into the involvement of others in the cruel mutilation of cows in Bengaluru. A 30-year-old has been arrested, but authorities are probing potential instigators, amid political accusations and debate over the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara vowed a comprehensive probe into the shocking incident of cow mutilation in Bengaluru. A man from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly attacking three cows, but the investigation aims to uncover whether he acted alone or under someone's influence.

Responding to the BJP's claims of wider involvement, Parameshwara assured that any individuals found to have assisted or coerced the accused will face arrest and legal action. The police are exploring all angles to determine if others were behind the brutal act.

The incident has sparked a political debate, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of not aggressively pursuing those responsible. Parameshwara dismissed these allegations, stating that the investigation will reveal the truth amid accusations of political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

