Keir Starmer's Century-Long Promise: New UK-Ukraine Treaty

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Ukraine, committing to a '100-Year Partnership' treaty. The agreement with President Zelenskyy covers defense, science, energy, and trade. The UK has been a major supporter of Ukraine's military, promising extensive aid and training to bolster the nation's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:36 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, promising a long-term commitment to the country's security challenges.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders discussed a '100-Year Partnership' treaty aimed at strengthening ties in crucial areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade.

This visit marks Starmer's first trip to Ukraine since assuming office in July. With the UK already serving as a significant ally by providing 12.8 billion pounds in military and civilian aid, Starmer announced an additional pledge of 40 million pounds for Ukraine's post-war recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

