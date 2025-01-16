Keir Starmer's Century-Long Promise: New UK-Ukraine Treaty

In a significant diplomatic development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, promising a long-term commitment to the country's security challenges.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders discussed a '100-Year Partnership' treaty aimed at strengthening ties in crucial areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade.

This visit marks Starmer's first trip to Ukraine since assuming office in July. With the UK already serving as a significant ally by providing 12.8 billion pounds in military and civilian aid, Starmer announced an additional pledge of 40 million pounds for Ukraine's post-war recovery efforts.

