Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Godhra Case

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 13 regarding the appeals in the 2002 Godhra train burning case that resulted in 59 fatalities. The Gujarat government and several convicts are challenging verdicts in the contentious case.

A bench including Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar announced that no adjournments would be entertained during the session. Previously, the Gujarat High Court upheld the convictions and altered death penalties to life terms for 11 accused, a decision now under appeal.

The state aims to seek capital punishment for these individuals, while some convicts have filed for remission. The court deferred the matter to give time for legal preparations, asserting that criminal appeals and remission applications can proceed separately.

