Supreme Court Revisits Controversial Godhra Case
The Supreme Court will hear appeals concerning the 2002 Godhra train burning case, where 59 people died. The Gujarat government seeks to reinstate death penalties for 11 convicts, while others challenge their convictions. The hearing is set for February 13, with no further adjournments allowed.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February 13 regarding the appeals in the 2002 Godhra train burning case that resulted in 59 fatalities. The Gujarat government and several convicts are challenging verdicts in the contentious case.
A bench including Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar announced that no adjournments would be entertained during the session. Previously, the Gujarat High Court upheld the convictions and altered death penalties to life terms for 11 accused, a decision now under appeal.
The state aims to seek capital punishment for these individuals, while some convicts have filed for remission. The court deferred the matter to give time for legal preparations, asserting that criminal appeals and remission applications can proceed separately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaurav Gogoi Appeals to Reverse India Post's Book Packet Service Withdrawal
Pakistan Military Shows Leniency: Mercy Petitions Accepted for Convicts
NIA court in Lucknow also imposes fine of Rs 80,000 on each of 28 convicts in connection with Kasganj violence case.
Kasganj Violence: Life Sentences for 28 Convicts in High-Profile Case
Special NIA court in Lucknow sentences 28 convicts to life imprisonment in connection with Kasganj violence case.