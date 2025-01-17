Ukraine's Resilient Air Defences Counter Russian Drone Barrage

In a dramatic overnight operation, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia, according to military reports. The interception, which highlights Ukraine's robust defensive capabilities, saw nine drones redirected through electronic warfare tactics.

The attacks caused significant damage to key infrastructures, including port assets in the Danube region and various establishments in Odesa, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv. Civilian buildings, private businesses, and homes were hit, underscoring the conflict's ongoing impact on local communities.

Tragically, a child was injured in Kyiv as falling debris from downed drones showered the area. This latest assault underscores the persistent threat of aerial attacks in conflict zones, raising concerns over civilian safety and infrastructure resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)