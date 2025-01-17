Kremlin Responds to UK-Ukraine 100-Year Pact

The Kremlin announced on Friday that it will be examining the specifics of Ukraine's freshly inked 100-year accord with the United Kingdom, which is creating ripples in Eastern Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored the Kremlin's apprehension regarding the establishment of British military bases on Ukrainian soil, describing the development as 'worrying'. Further, he stated that Moscow finds the potential British involvement in the Sea of Azov, deemed an internal sea by Russia, unfavorable.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with Ukraine and its allies, promising security guarantees for Kyiv if a ceasefire deal is struck with Russia. This is part of the broader support through a 100-year partnership arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)