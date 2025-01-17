Kremlin Responds to UK-Ukraine 100-Year Pact
The Kremlin is reviewing Ukraine's new century-long agreement with the UK, which involves potential British military presence in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns over British cooperation in the Sea of Azov. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged security support for Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Friday that it will be examining the specifics of Ukraine's freshly inked 100-year accord with the United Kingdom, which is creating ripples in Eastern Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored the Kremlin's apprehension regarding the establishment of British military bases on Ukrainian soil, describing the development as 'worrying'. Further, he stated that Moscow finds the potential British involvement in the Sea of Azov, deemed an internal sea by Russia, unfavorable.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with Ukraine and its allies, promising security guarantees for Kyiv if a ceasefire deal is struck with Russia. This is part of the broader support through a 100-year partnership arrangement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prison Security Breach: Hidden Mobile Found in Footwear
A new era in cloud security: Leveraging AI for real-time defense
Iran Courts India with Strategic Trade and Security Offers
Maharashtra Govt Restores 4,800 Hectares to Farmers Amid New Security Measures
Maharashtra Unveils New Security Measures for Mantralaya