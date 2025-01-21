Left Menu

Villagers Clash with Police Over Land Dispute in Meghalaya

Curfew was imposed in Mawkynrew village, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya after villagers clashed with police. The dispute arose over land allegedly transferred from a local sports club to the Ramakrishna Mission. Injuries were reported on both sides, and the matter is currently sub-judice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:43 IST
Curfew has been enforced in Mawkynrew village, located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, following a violent altercation between locals and police forces.

The conflict erupted when villagers protested at the site of a school being built by the Ramakrishna Mission, asserting that the land belonged to a local sports club.

The district police reported injuries on both sides, and law enforcement had to deploy tear gas to control the crowd. The legal dispute over land ownership remains unresolved, as police monitor the area under a court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

