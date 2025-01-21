Villagers Clash with Police Over Land Dispute in Meghalaya

Curfew has been enforced in Mawkynrew village, located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, following a violent altercation between locals and police forces.

The conflict erupted when villagers protested at the site of a school being built by the Ramakrishna Mission, asserting that the land belonged to a local sports club.

The district police reported injuries on both sides, and law enforcement had to deploy tear gas to control the crowd. The legal dispute over land ownership remains unresolved, as police monitor the area under a court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)