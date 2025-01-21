Villagers Clash with Police Over Land Dispute in Meghalaya
Curfew was imposed in Mawkynrew village, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya after villagers clashed with police. The dispute arose over land allegedly transferred from a local sports club to the Ramakrishna Mission. Injuries were reported on both sides, and the matter is currently sub-judice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Curfew has been enforced in Mawkynrew village, located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, following a violent altercation between locals and police forces.
The conflict erupted when villagers protested at the site of a school being built by the Ramakrishna Mission, asserting that the land belonged to a local sports club.
The district police reported injuries on both sides, and law enforcement had to deploy tear gas to control the crowd. The legal dispute over land ownership remains unresolved, as police monitor the area under a court's directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests and Police Clash Over Student Support: Jan Suraj's Kisor Criticizes Police Actions
Tensions Rise Over Land Dispute Ahead of Maha Kumbh Festival
Curfew Imposed Amid Ethnic Tensions in Manipur's Villages
Violent Clash Erupts Over Land Dispute in Shamli
Curfew Lifted After Successful Eviction Drive on Railway Land in Balasore