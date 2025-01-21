Leopard Attack on Young Girl Sparks Safety Measures in Shimla
A five-year-old girl named Anusha was attacked by a leopard in Shimla district's Chopal tehsil. Her family rescued her, and she was treated at a hospital. Forest officials plan to install cages to capture the leopard and are advising locals on child safety measures after sundown.
A five-year-old girl suffered injuries after a suspected leopard attack in Shimla district, officials reported on Tuesday.
Identified as Anusha, she is the daughter of Nepalese labourers living in the area. Her ordeal began when she ventured out from their makeshift home in Chanjal Pul village on Monday and was suddenly assaulted by a leopard.
The girl's family witnessed the incident, prompting the leopard to release her and retreat into the woods. Anusha was subsequently hospitalized. The Divisional Forest Officer announced plans to set additional traps in the area to capture the animal and urged residents to exercise caution, especially with children outdoors after dark.
