Left Menu

Leopard Attack on Young Girl Sparks Safety Measures in Shimla

A five-year-old girl named Anusha was attacked by a leopard in Shimla district's Chopal tehsil. Her family rescued her, and she was treated at a hospital. Forest officials plan to install cages to capture the leopard and are advising locals on child safety measures after sundown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:27 IST
Leopard Attack on Young Girl Sparks Safety Measures in Shimla
girl
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl suffered injuries after a suspected leopard attack in Shimla district, officials reported on Tuesday.

Identified as Anusha, she is the daughter of Nepalese labourers living in the area. Her ordeal began when she ventured out from their makeshift home in Chanjal Pul village on Monday and was suddenly assaulted by a leopard.

The girl's family witnessed the incident, prompting the leopard to release her and retreat into the woods. Anusha was subsequently hospitalized. The Divisional Forest Officer announced plans to set additional traps in the area to capture the animal and urged residents to exercise caution, especially with children outdoors after dark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025