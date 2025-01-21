Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: The Battle Over the Places of Worship Act

The Mathura Shahi Masjid Eidgah Committee has petitioned the Supreme Court to terminate the Centre's right to respond to challenges against the Places of Worship Act. The committee accuses the BJP-led Centre of delaying its reply, hindering the judicial process regarding the Act's constitutional validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:52 IST
The Mathura Shahi Masjid Eidgah Committee recently approached the Supreme Court, urging it to terminate the Centre's right to file a reply concerning challenges to the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act.

The committee has alleged that the BJP-led Centre is intentionally stalling its response. The Supreme Court had initially notified the Centre back in March 2021, yet the Union government has failed to submit its reply despite multiple opportunities.

A significant ruling from December last year prevented courts across the country from engaging in new lawsuits concerning religious sites until further notice, impacting 18 cases by Hindu groups regarding mosques. The petitioners argue for maintaining 1991 law provisions to ensure communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

