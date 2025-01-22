Left Menu

Controversy Brews in Railway Federation Recognition

The Railway Board's decision to grant facilities to the unrecognised Bhartiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS), after it failed to secure the necessary vote percentage, has sparked protests from other railway unions. While BRMS received limited permissions, established unions demand equity and adherence to the Board's own recognition guidelines.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:21 IST
The Railway Board's recent decision to extend certain facilities to the unrecognised Bhartiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS) has ignited protests among other railway unions. The Board's move comes despite BRMS securing only 10.12% votes, falling short of the mandatory 15% needed for official recognition.

According to a Railway Board letter dated January 16, 2025, BRMS will be allowed informal meetings with senior officers and office accommodation at the Railway premises, despite not securing the necessary vote percentage. This decision is drawing sharp criticism from unions like the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the Indian Railway Employees Federation (IREF).

Manoj Pandey, President of IREF, highlighted the Board's inconsistency with its own rules, arguing that unions securing the required 15% should be recognized and threatening legal action if IREF's demand is not met. Akhilesh Pandey from the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress also condemned the decision, questioning the Board's deviation from its established norms.

