Left Menu

A Bravery Cut Short: The Sacrifice of Inspector Sunil Kumar

Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force died after being injured in a gunfight with criminals in Shamli district. The encounter resulted in the death of a wanted criminal and his associates. The state government announced financial aid and a job for Kumar's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:19 IST
A Bravery Cut Short: The Sacrifice of Inspector Sunil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after a gunfight in Shamli district, officials confirmed. The encounter, which took place on the night between Monday and Tuesday, saw Kumar receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

During the exchange of fire in Jhinjhina, a wanted criminal and three associates were killed by the STF. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Kumar's bravery and announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to his family, along with a promise of a government job for a family member.

Kumar, who had a decorated service record, joined the force in 1990 and had been with the STF since 2009. His body will be returned to his native village in Meerut district. Meanwhile, a road in his home area will be named in his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025