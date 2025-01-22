A Bravery Cut Short: The Sacrifice of Inspector Sunil Kumar

Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after a gunfight in Shamli district, officials confirmed. The encounter, which took place on the night between Monday and Tuesday, saw Kumar receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

During the exchange of fire in Jhinjhina, a wanted criminal and three associates were killed by the STF. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Kumar's bravery and announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to his family, along with a promise of a government job for a family member.

Kumar, who had a decorated service record, joined the force in 1990 and had been with the STF since 2009. His body will be returned to his native village in Meerut district. Meanwhile, a road in his home area will be named in his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)