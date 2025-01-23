Israeli Forces Apply Gaza Lessons in West Bank Surge

In a strategic move, Israel's military is leveraging strategies learned from past Gaza operations in its ongoing campaign in Jenin, aimed at countering Iranian-backed militant factions. According to the military, this incursion, like those before it, seeks to destabilize longstanding strongholds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The operation's focus includes thwarting the use of improvised explosive devices, with Palestinian casualties and displacements mounting. As armored bulldozers tear through the refugee camp's roads, many residents have evacuated, underscoring the severe humanitarian impact of the raid.

This latest action comes amid a backdrop of tenuous peace efforts in Gaza, highlighting Israel's strategic shift in security policy and the socioeconomic implications for Palestinians enduring the ongoing conflict.

