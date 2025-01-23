Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Force Defends Against Drone Barrage

Ukraine successfully intercepted 57 out of 92 drones in a recent Russian offensive, with an additional 27 drones failing due to electronic jamming, averting potential damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:38 IST
Ukraine's Air Force Defends Against Drone Barrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent escalation, Ukraine's military successfully intercepted 57 out of 92 drones launched by Russian forces, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday. The operation highlights Ukraine's ongoing efforts to protect its skies amid the ongoing conflict.

The air force reported that an additional 27 drones were 'locationally lost,' attributing the failure to electronic jamming methods employed by Ukrainian forces. This strategic use of technology mitigated potential damage from the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The incident underscores the intensity of the aerial confrontations between the two nations, with Ukraine continuing to develop and deploy advanced defenses against air threats from Russian military tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025