India and China: Bridging the Divide on the Himalayan Front

India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, is scheduled to visit Beijing on January 26-27 to engage in talks aimed at mending relations with China. This visit marks a significant step in reviving ties between the two Asian neighbors, which were strained after a deadly military confrontation on their disputed border in 2020.

Efforts to normalize relations have gained momentum since the leaders of both nations reached a key agreement in October to reduce military tensions along the Himalayan boundary. These developments followed discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia.

The 2020 clash had wide-ranging impacts on bilateral ties, prompting India to slow visa processes for Chinese nationals, ban popular Chinese mobile apps, and scrutinize investments more closely. Meanwhile, the ongoing tension along the poorly demarcated border remains a focal point, with India maintaining its troop levels during winter while considering potential changes in the summer, pending diplomatic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)