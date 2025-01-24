Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Citizenship Order

A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship, citing its unconstitutionality. The order, challenged by Democratic-led states, was to limit citizenship to children with at least one citizen or lawful resident parent. The ruling is a significant setback for Trump's immigration policies.

In a critical turn of events, a federal judge has halted the Trump administration's recent executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship in the United States, declaring it "blatantly unconstitutional." The ruling came after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, based in Seattle, issued a temporary restraining order at the behest of four Democratic-led states, including Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon.

The executive order, signed by former President Donald Trump upon his return to office, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the United States whose parents are neither citizens nor lawful residents. This judicial decision marks the first major legal obstacle Trump's hardline immigration policies have faced during his second term.

While the Justice Department plans to challenge the ruling, the temporary block prevents the enforcement of Trump's order for the next 14 days, potentially impacting over 150,000 newborns annually. The debate touches on long-standing interpretations of the 14th Amendment and highlights the ongoing controversies surrounding U.S. immigration rules.

