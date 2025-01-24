Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Mishap: Fatal Accidental Shooting in Lalapur

A tragic incident at a wedding in Lalapur village resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, Sunil, who was accidentally shot by a friend. Despite urgent medical care, Sunil succumbed to his injuries. Police have filed a case against six individuals involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:53 IST
Tragic Wedding Mishap: Fatal Accidental Shooting in Lalapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man tragically lost his life during a wedding in Lalapur village when a gun was accidentally discharged by a friend, police confirmed on Friday. The incident took place during the celebration of Aman Singh Yadav's daughter's wedding.

The unfortunate event unfolded when a group from the Puramuftee area of Prayagraj district arrived at the venue. One member, while loading a firearm, accidentally fired, hitting his friend Sunil. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Sunil could not survive the injuries.

Authorities, acting on a complaint by the victim's family, have filed an FIR against six suspects, including Siraj Ahmad and Anil Dubey. The body has been sent for post-mortem as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025