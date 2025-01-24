Tragic Wedding Mishap: Fatal Accidental Shooting in Lalapur

A 22-year-old man tragically lost his life during a wedding in Lalapur village when a gun was accidentally discharged by a friend, police confirmed on Friday. The incident took place during the celebration of Aman Singh Yadav's daughter's wedding.

The unfortunate event unfolded when a group from the Puramuftee area of Prayagraj district arrived at the venue. One member, while loading a firearm, accidentally fired, hitting his friend Sunil. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Sunil could not survive the injuries.

Authorities, acting on a complaint by the victim's family, have filed an FIR against six suspects, including Siraj Ahmad and Anil Dubey. The body has been sent for post-mortem as police continue their investigation.

