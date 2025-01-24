Tragic Wedding Mishap: Fatal Accidental Shooting in Lalapur
A tragic incident at a wedding in Lalapur village resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, Sunil, who was accidentally shot by a friend. Despite urgent medical care, Sunil succumbed to his injuries. Police have filed a case against six individuals involved in the incident.
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old man tragically lost his life during a wedding in Lalapur village when a gun was accidentally discharged by a friend, police confirmed on Friday. The incident took place during the celebration of Aman Singh Yadav's daughter's wedding.
The unfortunate event unfolded when a group from the Puramuftee area of Prayagraj district arrived at the venue. One member, while loading a firearm, accidentally fired, hitting his friend Sunil. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Sunil could not survive the injuries.
Authorities, acting on a complaint by the victim's family, have filed an FIR against six suspects, including Siraj Ahmad and Anil Dubey. The body has been sent for post-mortem as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
