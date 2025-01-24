Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Faces Scrutiny Over Irregularities

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate, assured the public that the Re 1 crop insurance scheme faces only minimal irregularities, estimating them at two to three per cent, and denying any corruption allegations.

Introduced in the 2023 budget under former finance minister Devendra Fadnavis, the scheme enables farmers to obtain crop insurance for just Re 1, as opposed to the previous two per cent premium payment. Despite its benefits, the scheme faced backlash following revelations of over four lakh bogus applications.

Efforts are underway to increase transparency and prevent misuse, including forming an inquiry committee and introducing a farmer I-card. Meanwhile, political dynamics continue as guardian minister positions remain a point of contention between Shiv Sena and BJP allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)