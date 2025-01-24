Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Faces Scrutiny Over Irregularities
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate stated minimal irregularities exist in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme but dismissed claims of corruption. The scheme, introduced in 2023, offers farmers insurance for Re 1. Despite criticism due to bogus applicants, the government is implementing reforms for transparency.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate, assured the public that the Re 1 crop insurance scheme faces only minimal irregularities, estimating them at two to three per cent, and denying any corruption allegations.
Introduced in the 2023 budget under former finance minister Devendra Fadnavis, the scheme enables farmers to obtain crop insurance for just Re 1, as opposed to the previous two per cent premium payment. Despite its benefits, the scheme faced backlash following revelations of over four lakh bogus applications.
Efforts are underway to increase transparency and prevent misuse, including forming an inquiry committee and introducing a farmer I-card. Meanwhile, political dynamics continue as guardian minister positions remain a point of contention between Shiv Sena and BJP allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Pawar's NCP Sets Sights on Revival with Bold Reforms
Sharad Pawar Advocates Ideological Dedication for NCP's Success
Sharad Pawar Advocates Building Ideological Cadre for NCP's Future
Real NCP and Shiv Sena won Maharashtra assembly polls along with BJP: HM Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.