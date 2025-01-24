Power Outage Sparks Political Clash in Punjab Hospital Video

A video depicting a power outage during a surgical procedure at Punjab's Rajindra Hospital has gone viral, drawing criticism from the opposition BJP against the ruling AAP party. The footage shows doctors grappling with an erratic electricity supply while operating, sparking concerns over the reliability of medical facilities.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ravneet Bittu criticized AAP, arguing the incident exposed the state's inadequate healthcare and power infrastructure, both of which the party pledged to improve. The video features a doctor expressing alarm over the potential risks to patient safety due to the power disruption.

In response, Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh assured that the hospital's multi-level power backup systems were functional and handled the outage without issue. He attributed the video to a junior doctor's panic, emphasizing the need for medical staff to focus on patient care. The patient reportedly recovered without complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)