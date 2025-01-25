Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter
Jameel Hussain alias Naeem, the prime suspect in the murder of five family members, was killed in a police encounter. Naeem, with a Rs 50,000 bounty, had a history of criminal activities and committed the crime over money and property disputes. Police continue searching for an accomplice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A suspect in a quintuple family murder was killed by police in an early morning encounter on Saturday, according to officials.
Identified as Jameel Hussain, known as Naeem, he was traced and engaged by a police team, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Naeem, accused of murdering his stepbrother's family on January 9, had evaded capture by frequently changing identities and locations. The crime's motive was identified as a money and property dispute. Authorities are still searching for Naeem's alleged accomplice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- suspect
- police
- encounter
- Naeem
- family
- crime
- investigation
- reward
- accomplice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Mystery: Five Found Dead in Meerut Home
Tragic Family Murder in Lisadi Gate: Enmity the Key Suspect
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Criticizes Police Amid Rising Crime in Pune
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Questions Police Efficacy Amid Rising Pune Crime
Grisly Family Murder Shocks Meerut Community