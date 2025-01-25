Left Menu

Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter

Jameel Hussain alias Naeem, the prime suspect in the murder of five family members, was killed in a police encounter. Naeem, with a Rs 50,000 bounty, had a history of criminal activities and committed the crime over money and property disputes. Police continue searching for an accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect in a quintuple family murder was killed by police in an early morning encounter on Saturday, according to officials.

Identified as Jameel Hussain, known as Naeem, he was traced and engaged by a police team, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Naeem, accused of murdering his stepbrother's family on January 9, had evaded capture by frequently changing identities and locations. The crime's motive was identified as a money and property dispute. Authorities are still searching for Naeem's alleged accomplice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

