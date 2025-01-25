Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter

A suspect in a quintuple family murder was killed by police in an early morning encounter on Saturday, according to officials.

Identified as Jameel Hussain, known as Naeem, he was traced and engaged by a police team, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Naeem, accused of murdering his stepbrother's family on January 9, had evaded capture by frequently changing identities and locations. The crime's motive was identified as a money and property dispute. Authorities are still searching for Naeem's alleged accomplice.

(With inputs from agencies.)