Illegal Stay Alert: Bangladesh Nationals Detained in Gujarat
Three Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Rajkot, Gujarat, for allegedly residing illegally. The individuals include two men and a woman, with the men confessing their origin. Investigations are ongoing to check for any criminal records. The detained have been identified as Sohel Hussain Yakutali, Ripon Hussein Amirulislam, and Heena Khurshid.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals from Bangladesh have been taken into custody in Gujarat's Rajkot district for allegedly living in India without legal documentation, a police official disclosed on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, Rajkot police's special operations group detained two men from a rented house in Rangpar on Friday. A woman was also detained on Saturday for abetting the duo's illegal stay.
The detained individuals—Sohel Hussain Yakutali, Ripon Hussein Amirulislam, and Heena Khurshid—are under investigation to determine if they have any criminal records. The men admitted their Bangladeshi origins, while the woman had previously resided in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
