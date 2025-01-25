Illegal Stay Alert: Bangladesh Nationals Detained in Gujarat

Three individuals from Bangladesh have been taken into custody in Gujarat's Rajkot district for allegedly living in India without legal documentation, a police official disclosed on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Rajkot police's special operations group detained two men from a rented house in Rangpar on Friday. A woman was also detained on Saturday for abetting the duo's illegal stay.

The detained individuals—Sohel Hussain Yakutali, Ripon Hussein Amirulislam, and Heena Khurshid—are under investigation to determine if they have any criminal records. The men admitted their Bangladeshi origins, while the woman had previously resided in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)